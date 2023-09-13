Myanmar's junta and Russia have signed a memorandum (MoU) on "cooperation in election activities", as both governments plan for polls that critics say will be neither free nor fair.

Officials from the junta-stacked election commission signed the MoU with their Russian counterparts during a recent visit to Russia, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

The delegation "also explored Russia's election methods, conditions for conducting elections, campaign procedures", the newspaper said.

Moscow is a close ally of the junta, providing arms and diplomatic support as Myanmar's military struggles to crush armed opposition to its February 2021 coup.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing met President Vladimir Putin last year during one of several trips to Russia since seizing power. The Myanmar military has described Moscow's offensive in Ukraine as "justified".

Myanmar elections

The head of Russia's election commission had also invited Myanmar to observe presidential elections scheduled for next year.

That vote is expected to prolong Putin's rule until at least 2030, with many of his critics in jail or in exile.