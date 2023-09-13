WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar junta, Russia to cooperate on 'election activities'
Moscow is a close ally of the junta, providing arms and support as Myanmar's military struggles to crush armed opposition to its February 2021 coup.
Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023

Myanmar's junta and Russia have signed a memorandum (MoU) on "cooperation in election activities", as both governments plan for polls that critics say will be neither free nor fair.

Officials from the junta-stacked election commission signed the MoU with their Russian counterparts during a recent visit to Russia, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

The delegation "also explored Russia's election methods, conditions for conducting elections, campaign procedures", the newspaper said.

Moscow is a close ally of the junta, providing arms and diplomatic support as Myanmar's military struggles to crush armed opposition to its February 2021 coup.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing met President Vladimir Putin last year during one of several trips to Russia since seizing power. The Myanmar military has described Moscow's offensive in Ukraine as "justified".

Myanmar elections

The head of Russia's election commission had also invited Myanmar to observe presidential elections scheduled for next year.

That vote is expected to prolong Putin's rule until at least 2030, with many of his critics in jail or in exile.

Myanmar's military has justified its putsch with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in 2020 elections won resoundingly by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

The junta will likely hold fresh polls in 2025, a senior official from a military-backed party said earlier this month.

The United States has said any elections under the junta would be a "sham" and analysts say they would be targeted by the military's opponents.

Russia has said it backs the generals' plan for polls.

Suu Kyi's NLD — which has trounced military-backed parties in every election it has fought — was dissolved earlier this year for failing to re-register under tough new military-drafted electoral rules.

The coup ended a 10-year democratic experiment and plunged the country into turmoil.

Fighting between the military and its opponents has displaced almost two million people, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:AFP
