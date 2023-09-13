Rescue teams have stepped up a massive effort to bring relief to devastated Moroccan mountain villages as the chances faded fast for finding survivors from the powerful earthquake which killed 2,900 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

On Wednesday, vehicles packed with supplies were inching up winding mountain roads to deliver desperately needed food and tents to survivors of the nation's deadliest quake in more than six decades.

Meanwhile, yellow government-issued tents have popped up in encampments for people left homeless in the hardest-hit areas south of Marrakesh, with many villages in the High Atlas mountains left completely destroyed.

"The only thing that remains of those villages is their name," Fatima Benhamoud, 39, said near a distribution centre for the temporary shelters.

Her family was living in one of the tents in a park in Amizmiz, which has become an aid hub for the mountain villages, because their home was no longer safe .

The shelters' arrival are an indication that aid is starting to flow but they are intended to be only temporary and will be totally insufficient against the approaching cold and rainy season.

Hard-hit mountain villages

Morocco is deep in mourning for its dead, with the most recent toll on Tuesday reporting at least 2,901 killed and 5,530 injured in the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late Friday when many were at home.

In the tourist hub of Marrakesh, whose UNESCO-listed historical centre suffered cracks and other damage, many families still slept out in the open, huddled in blankets on public squares for fear of aftershocks.