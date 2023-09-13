They contended with bloody uprisings, destabilising wars and even the assassination of a prime minister during their service.

But for dozens of former Israeli security commanders, the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government are the biggest threat yet to the country’s future.

In unprecedented opposition, more than 180 former senior officials from the Mossad, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, the military and the police have united against steps they say will shatter Israel’s resilience in the face of mounting threats from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Iran.

“We were used to dealing with external threats,” said Tamir Pardo, a former head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and a leader of the new group.

“We’ve been through wars, through military operations and all of a sudden you realise that the greatest threat to the state of Israel is internal.”

Netanyahu's government, made up of ultranationalist and ultra-religious parties, was formed last year and immediately pressed ahead with a contentious plan to reshape the country's judiciary.

Critics say the overhaul will change the very foundation of Israel and remove the checks that would prevent the government's more radical policies from becoming law.

The government says the overhaul is meant to restore power to elected lawmakers and curb an overly interventionist and liberal-leaning judicial system.

Related Top court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive legal reforms

'Generals' Protest'

The plan has sparked mass protests and opposition from a broad swath of Israeli society. Top legal officials, business leaders, the country’s booming high-tech sector and military reservists have spoken out against it.

Former security chiefs have too, as individuals. But now, dozens, some of whom were appointed by Netanyahu, have banded together against the government's intentions, hoping their chorus of widely respected voices will bolster their case.

“We are the people who were there, who fought all the wars,” said Noam Tibon, a retired military major general. “We decided there needs to be a strong, ethical and clear voice that calls for and works to stop the process of destruction of the country.”

The group of former officers, dubbing itself the “Generals' Protest,” reads like a who's who list of well-known figures.

Former military chief of staff and defence minister Moshe Yaalon and former Shin Bet director Carmi Gillon, who served when Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated, are among the prominent names.

While former security officials have in the past largely remained above the political fray, these are extraordinary days, said Idit Shafran Gittleman, a senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“Just as they protected the country physically,” she said, “now they are fighting over the character of the state.”

Related Israel enforcing apartheid in occupied West Bank — former Mossad chief

The movement says it draws members from various political leanings but has no political aspirations itself. Its leaders say they will disband once they feel the looming threat to Israel's security is removed.