TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces neutralise 258 terrorists over past three months
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says 44 terrorist attacks, including seven intended bomb attacks, were prevented in last 90 days.
Turkish security forces neutralise 258 terrorists over past three months
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
September 13, 2023

Türkiye neutralised a total of 258 terrorists in 43,490 anti-terror operations over the past three months, the interior minister has said.

Some 44 terrorist attacks, the vast majority, 37, intended bomb attacks, were prevented in the last 90 days, Ali Yerlikaya told reporters on Wednesday.

A total of 75,442 irregular immigrants were held in 1,285 operations carried out in the last three months, while over 32,500 of them were deported, Yerlikaya said.

The deportation process of the remaining irregular immigrants is underway, he said.

In the last 90 days, 2,159 people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling activities, Yerlikaya added.

RECOMMENDED

Thanks to intensive and comprehensive controls on irregular migrants in the field, nearly 89,400 foreigners living in Istanbul alone, whose visa, visa exemption, or residence period had expired, left the country over the past three months, he said.

Thanks to the successful efforts of border troops, over 59,000 people were prevented from crossing the border in the past 90 days, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RelatedTurkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs