Türkiye neutralised a total of 258 terrorists in 43,490 anti-terror operations over the past three months, the interior minister has said.

Some 44 terrorist attacks, the vast majority, 37, intended bomb attacks, were prevented in the last 90 days, Ali Yerlikaya told reporters on Wednesday.

A total of 75,442 irregular immigrants were held in 1,285 operations carried out in the last three months, while over 32,500 of them were deported, Yerlikaya said.

The deportation process of the remaining irregular immigrants is underway, he said.

In the last 90 days, 2,159 people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling activities, Yerlikaya added.