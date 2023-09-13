WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany suspends migrant intake plan with Italy citing rising numbers
The scheme is aimed at easing pressure on EU border nations that are often the first port of call for asylum-seekers.
Germany suspends migrant intake plan with Italy citing rising numbers
Under the mechanism, Germany was due to receive 3,500 asylum-seekers who had first sought refuge in Italy. Photo: AP Archive / AP
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 13, 2023

Germany has stopped taking in migrants from Italy under a European voluntary solidarity plan, in what could shape up to be a new standoff over asylum-seekers in the bloc.

The voluntary scheme is aimed at easing pressure on EU border nations that are often the first port of call for migrants.

Under the mechanism, Germany was due to receive 3,500 asylum-seekers who had first sought refuge in Italy. But only 1,700 have reached Germany before Berlin decided to pause the intake.

"Given the currently high migratory pressure on Germany, the ongoing suspension of Dublin transfers by some member states, including Italy, reinforces the major challenges Germany is currently facing in terms of its reception and accommodation capacity," a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

As a result, Berlin had informed Italy of its decision to "postpone until further notice" its intake of migrants.

RelatedItaly PM clashes with Germany, France over gist of migration deal
RECOMMENDED

Under the so-called Dublin procedure, irregular migrants should be registered in the EU country they first enter. Should they head to another nation in the bloc, they could be returned to their EU first port of call.

But Mediterranean countries like Italy have argued that the rules place an excessive burden on border nations, particularly since new arrivals often want to move on and live in other EU countries.

Germany took in over a million asylum-seekers, mainly from Syria and Iraq, between 2015-2016 before the arrival numbers began falling sharply.

But over the last year, authorities have recorded a big uptick in arrivals again.

Latest numbers provided by federal police show 15,100 irregular migrants arriving in August, up 40 percent from July's 10,714.

RelatedHate crimes against Muslims in Germany on the rise
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks