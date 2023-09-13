WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban: Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul for first time since takeover
The Prime Minister of the Taliban government, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, accepts the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, during a ceremony in Kabul.
Taliban: Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul for first time since takeover
A Taliban administration foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed he was the first ambassador appointed since August 2021. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 13, 2023

A new Chinese ambassador has presented his credentials to the Taliban's prime minister in Kabul, Afghan officials said, adding it was the first appointment of a foreign envoy at the ambassadorial level since the Taliban took power in 2021.

The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any foreign government. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's appointment signalled any steps by Beijing towards formal recognition of the Taliban.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony," said the Taliban administration's deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, in a statement.

A Taliban administration foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed he was the first ambassador appointed since August 2021 when the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew.

RelatedThe odd couple: China's deepening relationship with the Taliban
RECOMMENDED

Other nations sent senior diplomats

China's previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month.

Other nations and international delegations, such as Pakistan and the European Union, have sent senior diplomats to lead diplomatic missions in Kabul but they have taken on a 'chargee d'affaires' title, usually meaning they are responsible for ambassadorial duties but do not formally hold the role of ambassador.

Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have also stayed in Kabul with the same title.

The Taliban entered the capital on August 15, 2021, as the Afghan security forces, set up with years of Western support, disintegrated and US-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

RelatedFor China, Afghanistan is more of a problem than an opportunity
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks