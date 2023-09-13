Turkish arms manufacturer CANIK has been gearing up to take on a role in the British military with its new 30-millimeter weapons system.

The company's 30-millimeter weapons system and turret were showcased on the unmanned wheeled carrier vehicle by HIPPO Multipower at the International Defence and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI 2023) held in London.

Utku Aral, CANIK's CEO, highlighted the significance of the event, which marked its debut in the UK since acquiring British defence company AEI Systems earlier this year.

CANIK's acquisition of AEI Systems, one of the three medium-caliber cannon manufacturers in the world, has paved the way for the production of medium-caliber guns in high quantities in both the UK and Türkiye.

These guns will be offered for land, air and sea platforms of friendly and allied countries, with a primary focus on Türkiye and the UK, in the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems.

Aral emphasised the growing importance of 30mm caliber gun systems on a global scale, citing their low recoil and versatility in firing various types of ammunition.

$350M sales target