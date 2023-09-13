WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four asylum seekers dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
A woman and three children perished in the shipwreck, while 21 others, all Tunisians, are rescued by the coastguard.
Four asylum seekers dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
Tunisians have opted for the perilous sea journey in growing numbers as the country faces a grinding economic crisis and severe shortages of basic staples. / Others
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 13, 2023

Four Tunisian asylum seekers have died and 21 others were rescued after their boat sank while trying to reach the Italian coast, a judicial source said.

The boat capsized after leaving Sfax in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday, court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP on Wednesday, noting that an investigation had been opened.

Sfax has become a major hub for irregular refugees from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean, often in rickety boats, in hopes of a better life.

The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

RelatedMigrant boat sinks off Tunisia, leaving two dead and several missing
RECOMMENDED

Growing numbers

Four passengers - a woman and three children - perished in the shipwreck, while the 21 others, all Tunisians, were rescued by the coastguard.

Tunisians have opted for the perilous sea journey in growing numbers as the country faces a grinding economic crisis and severe shortages of basic staples.

The country has also been shaken by major political tensions since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021 in what his opponents call a "coup".

RelatedTunisia coastguard recovers dozens of bodies after migrant vessels capsize
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks