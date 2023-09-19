The dynastic rule in Gabon has finally ended. A father and son duo that ruled the country for over 50 years has been eclipsed by a close family member, General Brice Oligui Nguema. The news of this coup spread fast on August 30, generating condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union and France, the country’s former coloniser, which still has troops deployed there.

The Odimbas were the longest-serving family in the continent, but they are certainly not the only leaders who have sought to rule until they die. Leadership in Africa is known to have the propensity for clinging to power, seldom stepping down willingly.

Africa’s history is chequered with endemic corruption and bad governance. The latter has caused widespread poverty throughout the continent, with at least 50 percent of the rural population living in extreme poverty, according to a 2022 study published in Statista. It has also compelled people to resort to civil disobedience — and to repeatedly overthrow corrupt leaders.

African leaders have often bent constitutional norms to ensure public resentment did not translate into electoral defeat, thus lengthening their stay in power.

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years. Prior to his ouster, he often said he would “rule until he dies”. The power shift that happened in a dramatic fashion following his deposition remained within his party lines as Emmerson Mnangagwa, his right-hand man, climbed up to the presidential post. Although the military intervention had all the characteristics of a coup, the putschist soldiers insisted that it wasn’t an illegal power grab, but rather an intercession supported by a majority of Zimbabweans. Combined with Mugabe’s long reign, the ZANU PF party has ruled over this landlocked nation for over 43 years and counting.

Yoweri Museveni has ruled Uganda for over 36 years. His political ascent involves decades of instability and a series of conflicts since his party lost the 1980 elections, which went in favour of Milton Obote amidst rigging allegations. The power struggle led to the Ugandan Bush War, which killed over 100,000 people, and which led to the consequent removal of Obote. Museveni abolished the presidential term limits in 2005 and the presidential age limit in 2017 — both moves being made to lengthen his rule.

These are just a few examples. “At least 45 of the 54 nations across the African continent have experienced at least a single coup attempt since 1950,” according to data compiled by American researchers Jonathan M Powell and Clayton L Thyne. The report also notes that, “out of the 486 attempted or successful military coups carried [out] globally since 1950, Africa accounts for the largest number with 214, of which at least 106 have been successful.”

In 2021 alone, there were six coup attempts in Africa, four of which were successful.

While these are worrying figures, many Africans wonder whether overthrowing long-time rulers and autocrats through military means is the only way to break their stranglehold on power.

To some, it’s the only answer to years of subjugation via regressive laws, the unbridled exploitation of resources and an overall lack of national development. Such military takeovers, however bad they are for democracy, quickly gain acceptance amongst the hopeless citizens of the countries in question. We witnessed that phenomenon in Zimbabwe when Mugabe was removed from power; his ouster was met with public jubilation that went far and wide.