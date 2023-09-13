China and Venezuela have signed several bilateral cooperation documents focused on various areas including economy, trade and tourism, China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

In promoting stronger ties between the two countries, China's President Xi Jinping signed on Wednesday the deals with Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro after a meeting in Beijing.

Xi pointed out that the two countries are partners with shared development, state media reported, highlighting that both are "good friends with mutual trust."

Xi also noted that next year will be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Venezuela.

The two countries also signed deals on the economy and trade, science and technology, civil aviation, and aerospace.