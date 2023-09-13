TÜRKİYE
Terror group PKK backers in Sweden launch new provocation targeting Türkiye
Supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation utilised the opening day of the Swedish parliament's new session in Stockholm to stage a provocative demonstration.
Earlier this year, Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
September 13, 2023

Supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish parliament to mark the new parliamentary year, supporters of the terrorist outfit gathered in the city center of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Videos shared online show the supporters carrying PKK rags and poster of its ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, and burning a so-called effigy of the Turkish President Erdogan on the spot.

The protesters also carried a banner saying police allowed them to hold a protest against Sweden's entry into NATO in the capital on September 30.

The terror group's supporters have staged similar protests in the past.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

