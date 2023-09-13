Seven people have been killed in clashes as a ceasefire fell apart in Lebanon's largest Palestinian camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch said.

The renewed fighting on Wednesday killed seven people and wounded 16, Imad Hallak from the Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch told the AFP news agency over the phone.

The Ein El Hilweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the southern city of Sidon, has been rocked by violence since last week.

The clashes have pitted fighters of the Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against Palestinian fighters, excluding Hamas.

The latest deaths bring to at least 16 the number of people killed in the fighting since it broke out on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Around 100 have also been wounded, it said.

Senior Palestinian officials, including Fatah's Azzam al Ahmad and Hamas's Mussa Abu Marzuk, met late on Tuesday at Palestine's embassy in Beirut, a joint statement said.

They had expressed their "full commitment to consolidating the ceasefire" and agreed to "work to facilitate the return of those forced from their homes".

But the ceasefire collapsed on Wednesday, with an AFP correspondent in Sidon reporting violent clashes in the evening.

Bullets and shells fell on different parts of Sidon, he said, adding that he saw dozens of Palestinian families fleeing the camp.

Related Fresh clashes in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp leave many dead, injured

Hundreds displaced