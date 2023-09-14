The United States' biggest technology executives have loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the US Senate. But there is little consensus on what the regulations would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who organised the private forum on Capitol Hill on Wednesday as part of a push to legislate artificial intelligence, said he asked everyone in the room — including almost two dozen tech executives, advocates and skeptics — whether government should have a role in the oversight of artificial intelligence, and "every single person raised their hands, even though they had diverse views," he said.

Among the ideas discussed was whether there should be an independent agency to oversee certain aspects of the rapidly developing technology, how companies could be more transparent and how the United States can stay ahead of China and other countries.

"The key point was really that it’s important for us to have a referee," said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, during a break in the daylong forum. "It was a very civilised discussion, actually, among some of the smartest people in the world."

Schumer will not necessarily take the tech executives' advice as he works with colleagues on the politically difficult task of ensuring some oversight of the burgeoning sector. But he invited them to the meeting in hopes that they would give senators some realistic direction for meaningful regulation.

Congress should do what it can to maximise AI's benefits and minimise the negatives, Schumer said, "whether that's enshrining bias, or the loss of jobs, or even the kind of doomsday scenarios that were mentioned in the room. And only government can be there to put in guardrails."

Other executives attending the meeting were Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Musk said the meeting "might go down in history as being very important for the future of civilisation."

First, though, lawmakers have to agree on whether to regulate, and how.

Worries over potential societal harms

Congress has a lackluster track record when it comes to regulating new technology, and the industry has grown mostly unchecked by government in the past several decades. Many lawmakers point to the failure to pass any legislation surrounding social media, such as for stricter privacy standards.

Schumer, who has made AI one of his top issues as majority leader of the Senate, said regulation of artificial intelligence will be "one of the most difficult issues we can ever take on," and he listed some of the reasons why: It's technically complicated, it keeps changing and it "has such a wide, broad effect across the whole world," he said.

Sparked by the release of ChatGPT less than a year ago, businesses have been clamouring to apply new generative AI tools that can compose human-like passages of text, programme computer code and create novel images, audio and video.

The hype over such tools has accelerated worries over its potential societal harms and prompted calls for more transparency in how the data behind the new products is collected and used.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who led the meeting with Schumer, said Congress needs to get ahead of fast-moving AI by making sure it continues to develop "on the positive side" while also taking care of potential issues surrounding data transparency and privacy.

"AI is not going away, and it can do some really good things or it can be a real challenge," Rounds said.