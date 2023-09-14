Myanmar's junta is endangering the life of jailed pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her political party has said, accusing the generals of depriving her of medical care and food during her incarceration.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a 10-year democratic experiment and plunging the Southeast Asian into bloody turmoil.

In recent days local media have reported the deposed leader, 78, was suffering dizzy spells, vomiting and unable to eat because of a tooth infection.

"We are particularly concerned that she is not receiving adequate medical care and they are not providing healthy food nor accommodation sufficiently with the intention to risk her life," the National League for Democracy said on Thursday.

"If Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's health is not only impaired but her life also is endangered, the military junta is solely responsible," the statement said, using a Burmese honorific.

Separately, the younger son of Suu Kyi also said he was increasingly worried about his imprisoned 78-year-old mother’s health and about Myanmar's violent political crisis.