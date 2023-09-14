TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Sudanese military leader in Ankara
The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al Burhan since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Chairman of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, Abdel Al Burhan (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye on September 13, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 14, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday.

No more information was provided about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al Burhan, who is Sudan’s army chief, since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April. He earlier visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, and Eritrea.

Conflict in Sudan

Since April 15, Sudan's regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

After spending months under siege inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.

He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country's east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.

It also hosts Sudan's only functioning airport.

So far, the civil war has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

It has also forced 4.8 million people out of their homes -- one million of whom have crossed borders -- according to the UN, which expects those numbers to rise further.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
