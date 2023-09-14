The use of advanced warning systems would have lessened the casualties and damage caused by the recent devastating floods in Libya, the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has said.

"If there had been advanced warning we could have avoided most of the human casualties in Libya," Petteri Taalas, WMO chief Petteri Taalas, told reporters on Thursday in Geneva where he presented the United in Science 2023 report.

On economic losses from the floods, he said: "Of course, we cannot fully avoid economic losses but, but we could have also minimised those losses, having proper services in place."

Taalas said that the lack of weather forecasting and dissemination and action on early warnings was a large contributor to the size of the disaster.

It warned that other conflict-hit countries faced similar, dangerous deficiencies in their early warning systems.

His comments came after a tsunami-sized flash flood hit eastern Libya at the weekend, killing at least 6,000 people, with thousands more missing and feared dead.

There are fears that the death toll could be as high as 20,000.

Torrential rains swept several regions, most notably the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al Bayda, Al Marj, and Soussa.

The enormous surge of water burst two upstream river dams and reduced the city of Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where entire city blocks and untold numbers of people were washed into the Mediterranean Sea.

'Unprecedented'

The years-long internal conflict and political crisis wracking the country meant its meteorological "observing network has been very much destroyed, the IT systems have been destroyed", he said.

"The flooding events came and there was no evacuation taking place, because there was not the proper early warning systems in place."

Libya's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) did issue early warnings for the extreme weather coming 72 hours in advance and had notified governmental authorities by email, urging them to take preventative measures.