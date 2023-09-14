In a significant ruling on June 29 2023, the US Supreme Court reshaped the future for historically disadvantaged minority groups. With a 6-3 majority vote, the conservative-leaning Court took a decisive step against race-conscious admission programs in higher education.

This ruling, known as Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, marked the end of considering a student's race during college admissions.

It's important to note that this practice falls under the broad term of affirmative action, which encompasses various admission policies.

However, the Supreme Court's decision specifically targeted race-based affirmative action, leaving other components like athletic recruitment or early admission policies untouched, even though they also fall under the umbrella of affirmative action and disproportionately benefit white students.

While factors like wealth, power, or privilege may still be considered justifiable forms of affirmative action, the Supreme Court's ruling unequivocally excludes the use of race as a criterion. The Court cites this exclusion as a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Looking ahead, although the Court's ruling doesn't directly impact private-sector employment, it poses potential implications for policies, programs, and practices developed by employers to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Already, several instances have emerged illustrating that the consequences of this decision extend beyond college campuses. It affects various aspects of minority lives, encompassing education, job opportunities, and corporate diversity programs.

Eroding diversity in education

Affirmative action policies have long been seen as a means to address racial disparities and promote inclusivity on college campuses.

Critics argue that these policies have shown tangible benefits by not only increasing the representation of Black, Hispanic, and Native American students but also fostering cultural awareness and understanding.

The Supreme Court's decision raises concerns that this progress could be reversed. Experts predict a decline in the enrollment of minority students in selective institutions where affirmative action is banned.

For example, California has already experienced a significant drop in Black and Hispanic enrollment following a state ban on race-based admissions policies.

This decline threatens to limit educational opportunities for these communities and hinder their ability to access better job prospects, homes, and generational wealth.

Implications for the private sector

The Supreme Court's ruling has also reverberated through the private sector.

One of the first casualties is the Small Business Administration's Business Development program, designed to provide opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups to access government contracting budgets.

However, a federal judge's ruling in Tennessee struck down a provision of the program that equated race with social disadvantage. This decision has left thousands of Black, Latino, and other minority business owners scrambling to prove their social disadvantage.