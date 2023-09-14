Palestinian armed groups have agreed on a new ceasefire after more than a week of deadly violence in Lebanon's largest refugee camp, two Palestinian officials have said.

"The two parties agreed to implement a ceasefire... starting today at 6 pm (1500 GMT)," Palestinian camp official Fuad Othman told AFP by telephone on Thursday.

At least 17 people have been killed and around 100 wounded in the fighting in Ein El Hilweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the port city of Sidon, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch.

The clashes have pitted fighters of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against a rival armed group.

A Palestinian official close to Fatah confirmed the agreement, requesting anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

The agreement came after the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, met separately with Fatah's Azzam al Ahmad and Hamas's Mussa Abu Marzuk on Thursday.

Previous ceasefires collapsed

Previous ceasefires had collapsed when the warring parties failed to honour commitments to hand over fighters wanted by the other side, he added.

An AFP correspondent in Sidon said the camp was calm after the truce took effect.