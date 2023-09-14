WORLD
Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon refugee camp agree to new ceasefire
The truce comes after the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri met separately with Fatah's Azzam al Ahmad and Hamas's Mussa Abu Marzuk.
Previous ceasefires had collapsed when the warring parties failed to honour commitments. / Photo: AFP / AFP
September 14, 2023

Palestinian armed groups have agreed on a new ceasefire after more than a week of deadly violence in Lebanon's largest refugee camp, two Palestinian officials have said.

"The two parties agreed to implement a ceasefire... starting today at 6 pm (1500 GMT)," Palestinian camp official Fuad Othman told AFP by telephone on Thursday.

At least 17 people have been killed and around 100 wounded in the fighting in Ein El Hilweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the port city of Sidon, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent's Lebanon branch.

The clashes have pitted fighters of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against a rival armed group.

A Palestinian official close to Fatah confirmed the agreement, requesting anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

The agreement came after the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, met separately with Fatah's Azzam al Ahmad and Hamas's Mussa Abu Marzuk on Thursday.

Previous ceasefires collapsed

Previous ceasefires had collapsed when the warring parties failed to honour commitments to hand over fighters wanted by the other side, he added.

An AFP correspondent in Sidon said the camp was calm after the truce took effect.

Five Fatah fighters who died in the clashes were buried on Thursday, he added.

Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun visited a Sidon brigade on Thursday and was briefed "on the missions carried out in light of the clashes" inside the camp, the army said.

By longstanding convention, the Lebanese army stays out of the Palestinian camps and leaves the factions to handle security.

Hundreds of families displaced

Ein El Hilweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees and thousands of Palestinians who joined them in recent years from neighbouring Syria, fleeing the civil war there.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said the fighting has displaced hundreds of families.

Five days of fighting in the camp in late July killed 13 people and wounded dozens.

Rivals Fatah and Hamas are the most prominent Palestinian factions. Fatah dominates the Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while Hamas controls the city of Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
