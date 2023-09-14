Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley expressed "lots of regrets" about the way the US war in Afghanistan concluded and said it did not align with his desired outcome.

The top general acknowledged that "in a broader sense, the war was lost."

"It didn't end the way I wanted it. That didn't end the way any of us wanted it," Milley said in an interview with ABC News.

"Look, at — when the enemy is occupying your capital ... that's a strategic setback, strategic failure. And there's no way you can describe that as a strategic success."

He said US forces were fighting the Taliban and their allies for more than 20 years.

"And they prevailed in that capital for a lot of reasons that we don't have time to go over today. But, sure, lots of regrets by a lot of us from, from 9/11 on," he said.