A UFO hearing in Mexico's Congress that featured the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings has faced swift international backlash, with critics labelling it a "stunt" and questions from officials in Peru, where the apparent specimens first emerged.

Mexican journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan showed politicians at the hearing on Tuesday two tiny "bodies" displayed in cases, with three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.

He claimed they were found in Peru in 2017 and were not related to any life on Earth.

The images from the congressional hearing, the first of its kind in Mexico, sparked international curiosity as well as substantial scorn on Thursday.

Former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who also attended the hearing to share his personal experience with sightings of "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP, heaped criticism on the presentation.

"Yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," Graves said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

Graves participated in US congressional hearings on UAP in July, when he said that airspace sightings of unexplained phenomena were "grossly underreported."

Maussan said in the presentation that the specimens were recovered near Peru's ancient Nazca Lines and had been carbon-dated by Mexico's National Autonomous University [UNAM] and concluded to be about 1,000 years old.

He claimed they were not related to any species on Earth.

Similar finds in the past have turned out to be the remains of mummified children.

Peru’s questions