US and Cuban officials made progress on a range of issues during high-level talks in Washington this week but were unable to narrow differences over the biggest disputes between the countries, Cuba's vice foreign minister has said.

In an interview with the Reuters news agency, Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said, "We believe that it is unreasonable for the United States to continue to carry out a policy with which it disagreed before coming into office, that they know is hurting the Cuban population as a whole."

He said progress was made in talks this week on migration issues and cooperation in law enforcement, health, science and technology.

"We welcome them, but they're not the defining factor, the overriding issue," De Cossio told Reuters.

Cuba's main concerns are that it remains on the US list of "state sponsors of terrorism" and the Biden administration's continuation of Washington's Cold War-era economic embargo against the Communist-ruled island.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

