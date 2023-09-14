WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC blames Rwandan 'aggression' for humanitarian tragedy in east
Two senior ministers of Democratic Republic of Congo repeat allegations that their eastern neighbour has been backing Tutsi-led M23 rebels, charge Kigali always denies.
DRC blames Rwandan 'aggression' for humanitarian tragedy in east
DRC says the conflict had forced more than 2.3 million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of schools destroyed or occupied.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 14, 2023

Kinshasa has again sounded the alarm over the humanitarian tragedy being caused by Rwandan "aggression" inside the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], ahead of the UN General Assembly next week.

Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya and Justice Minister Rose Mutombo set out their case against Kigali in a news conference in the capital on Thursday.

They repeated allegations that DRC's eastern neighbour Rwanda has been backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebels, which Kigali has repeatedly denied.

The force has seized swathes of territory in North Kivu, on the two countries' border, since taking up arms again in late 2021 after years of dormancy.

Muyaya referred to "irrefutable proof of criminal activities run by the Rwandan army with its M23 supporters."

Presenting an update of a previous white paper on the issue, he said the conflict had forced more than 2.3 million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of schools destroyed or occupied.

It had also caused "incalculable" damage to the Virunga National Park and cost millions of dollars in customs receipts.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUS urges Rwanda, DRC to de-escalate tensions after new flare-up

Diplomatic support

The conflict had also made it impossible to add people in the affected regions to the electoral roll, which would affect the general elections due in December, he added.

UN experts have also accused Rwanda of supporting the rebel force, and in July, the EU condemned the country's military presence in eastern DRC.

In August, Washington announced sanctions against six people, mainly rebel leaders, they said had contributed to the recent escalation of the conflict in eastern DRC: Rwandan and DRC citizens.

Muyaya, while welcoming the recent diplomatic support, called for a more vigorous international response to the crisis.

RelatedAttacks in 2023 displace 'nearly 1 million' in DRC
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs