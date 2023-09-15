The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has reopened to pedestrians and vehicles, more than a week after it was closed following a gun-battle between frontier guards of the two neighbours.

Islamabad and Kabul have been in diplomatic deadlock since September 6, when border guards opened fire at the crossing -- halfway between the two capitals -- in a dispute over an Afghan outpost being constructed.

"The clearance of trucks is in process and Afghan citizens are entering Afghanistan after clearance and passing immigration processes," Irshad Khan Mohmamd, assistant commissioner of Khyber district in Pakistan, told the AFP news agency on Friday.

The crossing is the busiest for trade and people between the two nations, which share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier that cuts through rugged mountains and valleys.

Traders on both sides complained that tons of perishable goods were lost because of the border closure, while Afghan travellers missed vital hospital appointments or flights ou t of Pakistan.

Each blamed the other for firing the first salvo last Wednesday, souring already poor relations between Islamabad and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

The border is a constant source of friction between the two nations, with Islamabad frequently complaining that Kabul has failed to secure its frontier -- a colonial-era demarcation that every Afghan government has disputed -- allowing militants to cross and strike on Pakistan's soil.

Afghan authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations.