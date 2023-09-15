Eleven Mexican former police officers have been found guilty in the murder of 17 migrants who were shot and burned near the United States border.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday it had "managed to obtain a conviction" against 11 police officers charged with homicide, while another one was found guilty of abuse of office.

After a trial that lasted more than three months, judge Patricio Lugo Jaramillo ruled there was enough evidence to convict the former police officers.

The killings took place on January 21, 2021, in the community of Santa Anita in Tamaulipas state, close to the border with the United States, where 16 migrants from Guatemala and one from Honduras were headed.