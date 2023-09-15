US authorities have seized three artworks allegedly looted by Nazis and which are being sought by the heirs of a Jewish art collector who died in the Holocaust.

Officials confirmed a media report on Thursday that said New York investigators had taken these works by the 1900s Austrian expressionist Egon Schiele from three US-based museums.

In warrants issued this week, the New York state supreme court said, "There is reasonable cause to believe" the works constitute stolen property.

The works were seized from the Art Institute of Chicago, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio.

The works in question include "Russian War Prisoner" (1916), a watercolour and pencil on paper piece valued at $1.25 million, seized from the Art Institute, and "Portrait of a Man" (1917), a pencil on paper drawing valued at $1 million and taken from the Carnegie Museums.

"Girl With Black Hair" (1911), a watercolour and pencil on paper valued at $1.5 million, was seized from Oberlin.

The warrants state that these works can remain where they are for 60 days, and they will be taken to New York at a later date.

"We are confident that Oberlin College legally acquired Egon Schiele's Girl with Black Hair in 1958, and that we lawfully possess it," Oberlin said in a statement to AFP. "We are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal investigation."

The art pieces are being sought by heirs of Fritz Grunbaum, a prominent Jewish art collector and cabaret artist who died in the Dachau concentration camp in Germany in 1941.