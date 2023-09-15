WORLD
UK sanctions more Iranian officials on anniversary of Mahsa Amini death
UK joins the US, Canada, and Australia in imposing sanctions on top Iranian officials responsible for enforcing mandatory hijab laws.
People protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in London, Britain October 29, 2022. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 15, 2023

Britain has imposed sanctions on four Iranian officials to mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police.

The sanctions target senior decision-makers enforcing Iran's mandatory hijab law and were coordinated with similar moves by the United States, Canada and Australia, Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Those sanctioned include Iran's minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran and an Iranian police spokesman, it added.

"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the UK and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Months of anti-government protests

The September 16 death last year of Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly flouting the republic's mandatory dress code, sparked months of anti-government protests that spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.

Britain also sanctioned Arvan Cloud, an internet cloud service provider previously sanctioned by the US and which it said was helping Iran's government to censor the internet.

The sanctions impose a British travel ban on those named, block any of their British assets and prevent UK entities from doing business with them.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
