The UN envoy to Libya has said the North African country "cannot face alone" the crisis caused by devastating floods.

In a statement on Friday, Abdoulaye Bathily said that the scale of damages and losses from the floods that badly hit Libya's eastern region "is beyond our collective imagination."

The UN envoy hailed collective efforts by Libyans in responding to the crisis.

"The Libyan people have set a great example of unity, compassion and resilience in the face of this devastating tragedy," Bathily said.

"Today, I see one united Libya, no east, west, or south," he said and urged all Libyan authorities and institutions to continue coordinating their response efforts.

'Difficult time'