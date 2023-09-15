Poland's government came under pressure over a visa fraud scandal ahead of elections in which the governing party is running on an anti-immigration platform.

"The actions of the central anti-corruption bureau have led to the detention of seven people," secret service spokesperson Stanislaw Zaryn said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three of the seven are under arrest, according to the prosecutor's office, which is leading an inquiry into an alleged fraudulent scheme for obtaining visas.

Polish media have reported that the Foreign Ministry was involved in the scheme, which the opposition Civic Platform party has branded "the biggest scandal in Poland in the 21st century".

No public official is among the detained.

Deputy foreign minister resigns

Media reports said a system for giving out Schengen visas to people from the Middle East and Africa in exchange for money was put in place through the Polish consulates and some external companies in the countries concerned.

The authorities say the scheme may have involved several hundred Polish work visas, while the opposition says the real number could be around 250,000.