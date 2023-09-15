Facing immense pressure from increasing migrant arrivals from Africa, Italy has sought UN intervention to resolve the problem, local media reported.

"We will talk about the problem, which is caused by the situation in Africa, during the UN General Assembly which will take place next week in New York," said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday on the sidelines of the country’s major industrialist confederation Confindustria’s annual meeting in Rome, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

Stressing that the problem shouldn't be underestimated, he added: "The situation in Africa is not explosive, it has already exploded."

Tajani maintained that immediate and extensive measures are needed to deal with the growing problem of irregular migration.

"We need to move forward with repatriations of people who do not have the right to remain in Europe," he said.

"Europe cannot pretend that nothing is happening, and I am convinced that France will understand our problems," Tajani remarked, adding that he will visit Paris and Berlin as soon as he returns from New York.

Unprecedented numbers

Meanwhile, UNHCR said in a statement that the situation on the island of Lampedusa is "critical" following the arrival by sea of unprecedented numbers of migrants and refugees in recent days and insisted that ensuring "adequate assistance" for the most vulnerable must be "a priority."