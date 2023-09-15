TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye backs Azerbaijan, seeks stability in Caucasus: Defence minister
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler says Türkiye continues its constructive efforts to reactivate the Black Sea grain agreement.
Türkiye backs Azerbaijan, seeks stability in Caucasus: Defence minister
Defence Minister Yasar Guler said Türkiye is continuing its endeavors to maintain the favorable atmosphere with Greece that it has been fostering in recent years. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 15, 2023

Türkiye is striving to establish enduring peace and back its brotherly nation Azerbaijan all while giving priority to stability in the Caucasus, the Turkish defence minister said.

“We place great importance on stability in the Caucasus. We are making significant efforts to establish lasting peace in the region and continue to support our brotherly nation Azerbaijan with the understanding of ‘one nation, two states’,” Yasar Guler said at a ceremony held at the National Defence Ministry marking September 19, Veterans Day.

In a speech, he said that Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional and global peace in many regions.

"We are continuing our constructive efforts to reactivate the Black Sea grain agreement," he added, referring to a pact reached last summer to enable grain exports from Ukraine despite the ongoing war, but which Russia withdrew from in July.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAzerbaijan, Türkiye to 'play more important role' in region: Aliyev

Guler also said Türkiye is continuing its endeavors to maintain the favorable atmosphere with Greece that it has been fostering in recent years.

“We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and unwavering commitment as we have done so far, without making any concessions,” he also stressed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally