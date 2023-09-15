Outrage has grown over a Seattle police officer's remark that the life of a young woman killed by a speeding patrol car had "limited value."

Diplomats from India have asked for an investigation following the death of the Indian graduate student as people in Seattle protested the officer's callous jokes caught on bodycam video.

The footage released this week shows Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joking with the rank-and-file police union’s president after a different officer's speeding police car on January 23 slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk.

Protesters on Thursday evening gathered at the Seattle intersection where the 23-year-old graduate student was fatally struck by Officer Kevin Dave's SUV. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal review of the crash.

Auderer responded to the crash to evaluate whether Dave was impaired, The Seattle Times reported. Dave had been driving 119 kph in a 40 kph zone on the way to an overdose call.

Later, Auderer left his body-worn camera on as he called Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan to report what happened. In a recording released by the police department on Monday, Auderer laughs and suggests Kandula’s life had "limited value" and the city should just write a check for $11,000.

At the demonstration on Thursday, 5-year-old Layla Allibhai sat atop father Mo Allibhai's shoulders while holding a sign saying: "I have unlimited value. So did Jaahnavi."

Protesters also carried signs saying "Jail killer cops" and "Convict Kevin Dave."

"I think this has galvanised people because it's so blatant and disrespectful to put a value on a human's life at $11,000," Patricia Hunter, co-chair of the Community Police Commission, said in an interview Friday.

"And it galvanises people to see that the culture at Seattle Police Department has some issues that need to be immediately addressed."

India seeks thorough investigation

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweeted that it has taken the "deeply troubling" matter up with authorities in Seattle and in Washington, DC., and that it wants a thorough investigation and action against those involved.

Newspapers in India have been following the case.