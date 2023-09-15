Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has vowed to take "extraordinary measures" to deal with an influx of refugees, including calling anew for a naval blockade of North Africa, after a week in which more than 6,000 people arrived within a day on the island of Lampedusa from Tunisia.

Meloni invited the head of the European Commission on Friday to visit Lampedusa with her to see the conditions firsthand and called for a new European Union migration deal with Tunisia to be put into effect.

In a video distributed by her office, Meloni said that Europe needs a "paradigm change" to cope with a series of factors in Africa — conflict, instability, soaring grain prices and climate crises — that she warned could spur millions of people to risk their lives to come to Europe.

"Obviously, Italy and Europe cannot welcome this massive influx of people, especially when these migrant flows are being managed by unscrupulous traffickers," she said.

Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, has been overwhelmed this week by thousands of people hoping to reach Europe from Tunisia, which has replaced Libya as the main base for refugee smuggling operations in the Mediterranean.

The Italian Red Cross said that around 700 new arrivals had been transferred off Lampedusa on Thursday, and 2,500 more transfers were planned for Friday to try to relieve pressure on the island’s refugee centre, which has a normal capacity of around 400 people.

As of Friday morning, the centre was hosting about 3,800 people, down significantly from the more than 6,000 registered this week, the Red Cross said in a statement.

The influx has occurred despite an EU-inked accord with Tunisia to stem the smuggling operations in exchange for economic assistance.

Meloni called for the accord to be concretised and the promised EU funds transferred to Tunis.

Related Lampedusa 'at point of no return' as thousands of migrants land on island

Crackdown on refugees

The arrivals have put pressure on Meloni, who came into power as head of a right-wing government last year promising to crack down on migration.

With a European Parliament election next year, Meloni’s conservative coalition partner, the League Party, has increased criticism of the EU-Tunisia deal, saying the increasing numbers of refugees showed it clearly had failed.