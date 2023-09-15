Türkiye has slammed a US report that alleges Ankara uses child soldiers, pointing toward Washington's sustained support to militant groups in Syria that recruit children to conduct terror activities.

"We categorically reject all allegations of children recruitment attributed to our country which is party to all international documents on the protection of children's rights including those adopted within the framework of the UN and meticulously implements them," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is regrettable that Türkiye's significant efforts to prevent human trafficking have been disregarded by placing her in the list of child soldier recruiting states under the 'Child Soldiers Prevention Act' through an update of the 2023 US State Department Trafficking in Persons [TIP] Report," the statement added.

Türkiye said it is making every effort to prevent the crime of human trafficking, punish offenders and protect victims of the crime while maintaining its activities in an uninterrupted manner towards further strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation to this end.

Human rights is once again being politicised in the report, it said.

Türkiye reminded the US of the latter's military and financial support to PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which forcibly recruits children for terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq, and asked Washington to face its own reality.

"This case also raises serious questions about the objectivity of the information sources on which the US authorities base their decisions. This slander, which does not bode well with the spirit of alliance, will be duly responded," it said.