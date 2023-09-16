Saturday, September 16, 2023

0900 GMT — Ukraine will be able to conduct more attacks on Russian ships, a Ukrainian minister who has played a key role in building the country's drone industry told Reuters after a recent series of sea raids.

"There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview on Friday, answering a question about recent attacks near Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia has acknowledged a Ukrainian missile attack that damaged a warship and a submarine this week but says it has repelled all sea drone attacks.

Fedorov also said Ukraine’s aerial drone production had increased by over 100 times in 2023 from last year.

"I think it'll be an increase of around 120 to 140 times by the end of this year if you compare it to the previous one."

The first cargo ships are heading to Ukraine to load grain for African and Asian markets since the collapse of a deal with Russia to ensure the safety of ships exporting via the Black Sea, a Kiev official has said.

"The first civilian ships used the temporary corridor to enter Ukrainian ports," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement on Facebook.

He said the two ships, the Resilient Africa and Aroyat, were en route to load nearly 20,000 tonnes of wheat for African and Asian countries.

"The vessels are under the flag of Palau," he added.

North Korea may be able to boost Russia's supply of artillerymunitions for the war in Ukraine, but that is not likely to make a big difference, the top American military officer said as he arrived in Norway for NATO meetings that began on Saturday and will focus in part on the conflict.

US Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the recent meeting in Russia between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably lead North Korea to provide Soviet-era 152 mm artillery rounds to Moscow. But he said it was not yet clear how many or how soon.

“Would it have a huge difference? I’m sceptical of that,” Milley told reporters travelling with him. He said that while he does not want to play down the weapons assistance too much, "I doubt that it would be decisive.”

Foreign governments and experts have speculated that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.

Milley and the other defence chiefs from NATO countries are meeting at the Holmenkollen ski area on the edge of Oslo over the next several days to discuss support for Ukraine and other regional defence issues.

1343 GMT — Ukrainian strike kills one in Russian village - authorities

One person died in a Russian village near the border with Ukraine in a Ukrainian strike, the regional governor of Kursk has said.

Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram the village of Plekhovo "was bombarded from Ukraine," adding that "a man of 30 was killed after receiving injuries from shell shrapnel."

Starovoit said several houses were damaged in the strike on the village a handful of kilometres from the border.

Recent months have seen a number of strikes from Ukrainian territory across into Russia.

1022 GMT — North Macedonia expels three Russian diplomats

North Macedonia has ordered the expulsion of three more Russian diplomats in the third such move since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, the foreign ministry has confirmed.

"Such a decision was adopted after information was received from competent institutions about activities being taken against the Vienna Convention for diplomatic relations", a statement noted.

In March 2023, five Russian diplomats were expelled while a month later six more were ordered to leave.