Indigenous former players have launched a class action against Australian Rules football bosses for failing to protect them from racist insults on the field, their lawyers said.

The "vile racial abuse" resulted in "life-altering damage" to the players, said Margalit Injury Lawyers on Saturday, which is handling the claim against the governing Australian Football League.

A rough and fast-flowing game with 18 players on each team, Australia's most popular spectator sport has long featured Indigenous stars, many of whom have been the target of racism, both on and off the field.

"The racial abuse suffered by players was extreme – not just words, but repugnant physical acts such as spitting and violence," the legal firm's managing principal, Michel Margalit, said in a statement.

"The AFL [Australian Football League] was aware of this racial abuse and, as the keeper of the code, failed to take decisive action to protect players."

Phil Krakouer, a star player with North Melbourne in the 1980s, leads the group of seven former players.

"I was a 22-year-old kid that tried out for the big league. I was completely naive and full of dreams. I was hoping that great things were going to happen. It was a professional sport, and the AFL allowed us to be abused and traumatised," Krakouer said.

"We signed up to play football, not to be racially abused."

The firm said the class action assists both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, "but also all people of colour who were subjected to racism within the AFL."