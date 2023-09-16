North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers and hypersonic 'Kinzhal' missiles, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

A smiling Kim was greeted in Russia's Knevichi on Saturday, about 50 km (30) miles from the Pacific city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who saluted Kim who then inspected a guard of honour.

Shoigu then showed Kim Russia's strategic bombers — the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 — which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and form the backbone of Russia's nuclear air attack force.

"It can fly from Moscow to Japan and then back again," Shoigu told Kim of one of the aircraft.

Kim was shown asking about how the missiles were fired from the aircraft. A Russian official told him that the strategic bombers were one of the key parts of Russia's nuclear forces.