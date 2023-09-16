Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce state reforms and relief measures in a keynote speech, days after a devastating rainstorm killed at least 17 people, sources have said.

In his Saturday's speech Mitsotakis will refer to the challenges the country faces due to climate change, a government source said, and will outline support measures, with funding from the state budget and the European Union, for the people and sectors hit by storm Daniel.

The conservative premier, who was re-elected in June, had postponed his annual speech on economic policy by a week to Sept. 16 due to the impact of storm Daniel, Greece's most intense since records began in 1930, after a summer of devastating wildfires.

The storm swept through Thessaly in central Greece for three days flooding cities and villages and turning the region into an inland sea.

Hundreds of residents were airlifted or pulled out of flooded homes in lifeboats, crops were washed away and tens of thousands of animals drowned.

Mitsotakis will also announce much-needed reforms across the state to improve ministry coordination, tackle tax evasion, speed up judicial procedures, reduce red tape in the health sector and modernise the education sector.

"We still have a state which, despite the reforms, does not correspond to current needs. So we need to make more changes," one of the officials said, adding that fiscal prudence was necessary due to the relief measures for Thessaly.