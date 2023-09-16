Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have detained 18 staff members of a Swiss-registered NGO, including a foreigner, the group said.

The International Assistance Mission (IAM) said on Saturday that the staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, in central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.

"At this time, we have no information about the nature of allegations against our staff and are, therefore, unable to comment or speculate about this ongoing situation," the group said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"However, should any charges be lodged against our organisation or any individual staff member, we will independently review any evidence presented."

Spokesmen for the Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment.