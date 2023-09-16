Iran has hit out at Western countries including arch-foe the United States over what it called their "illegal" decision to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries' "illegal and undiplomatic actions" in a statement issued late Friday.

The United States, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities on Friday, the eve of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Amini, a 22-year-old, died on September 16, 2022, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Nasser Kanani also condemned the "interventionist actions and statements and ridiculous and hypocritical" displays of support for the protest movement.

He warned European diplomats against what he called such "unconstructive behaviour" which "does not serve their interests".

Suppression of protests