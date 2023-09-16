Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan left for a visit to Uganda, the ruling Sovereign Council has said, in his latest trip abroad as battles raged in Khartoum.

Burhan is due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, with whom he would discuss "bilateral ties and issues of common importance," the Sovereign Council said in a statement on Saturday.

The African country has been at civil war since fighting erupted in the capital between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Clashes around Khartoum's military headquarters — where Burhan had been holed up until last month — had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said.

It is the Sudanese general's sixth trip abroad since he made his first public forays late last month, including visits to Egypt, South Sudan and Türkiye, among other countries.