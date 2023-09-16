Large parts of Australia were in the grips of "uncommon" spring heat, the nation's weather forecaster said, forecasting that record temperatures could be set on Sunday.

In Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state New South Wales, temperatures hit 34.2°C at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport — more than 12°C above the September mean, according to Bureau of Meteorology's Saturday's data.

The heat burst came after the forecaster said this week that indicators of an El Nino weather event had strengthened and it would likely develop between September and November, bringing hotter, drier conditions to Australia.

The weather bureau said the "early period of heat" in many parts of the country was "very uncommon during September".

"These temperatures will intensify from Sunday through Tuesday," it said on Facebook, with temperatures 8°C to 16 °C above average.

"Record September daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected from Sunday through Thursday across inland areas of South Australia, New South Wales and northeast Victoria."

Upcoming hot months