Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Sweden for failing to fulfil its obligations under an agreement with Ankara regarding Sweden's accession to NATO, particularly in light of recent terrorist demonstrations in Sweden, which he says are evidence of Stockholm's inability to combat terrorism effectively.

If terrorists were allowed to hold demonstrations under police protection in the Scandinavian country, this showed that Stockholm was failing to "fulfil its duties" under an agreement with Ankara to greenlight its accession to the alliance, Erdogan said on Saturday at a news conference in Istanbul ahead of his departure for next week's UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Besides drafting new laws to combat terrorism better, Sweden must also enforce the measures in these laws, Erdogan emphasised, voicing concern that despite these legislative efforts, terrorist activities persist on the streets of Stockholm. "When promises made to us are not kept, everyone should appreciate how my parliament reacts on this matter," he said.

F-16 sales

Erdogan also touched on Türkiye's request to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the US.

"What are they saying about the F-16s? 'This (sale) can't happen without the decision of the House of Representatives.'"

"If there's a House of Representatives over there, then I also have a parliament. I can't predict what decision parliament will make (on Swedish accession)," he said, underlining that that decision would be at the discretion of Turkish lawmakers.

Ankara requested F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits in October 2021. The $6-billion deal would include the sale of 40 jets and modernisation kits for 79 warplanes already in the Turkish Air Force's inventory. The State Department has informally notified Congress of the potential sale.

Although the Biden administration repeatedly said it wants to move forward with the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye, key lawmakers on Capitol Hill have vowed to nix the deal over several demands, including making the purchase contingent on Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Officials from the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, previously said the administration does not link the two issues of F-16 sales and Ankara's approval to Sweden's NATO accession.