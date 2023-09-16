Joe Biden, America's oldest president, received support from an unexpected ally over his age: Donald Trump said the Democrat was "not too old" to seek a second term, while quickly adding: "I think he's incompetent."

The former president's comments, made in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" to be aired Sunday, come as America faces a profound debate over the ageing of its political class, a major factor ahead of the 2024 elections –– when Biden will be just shy of 82 and Trump himself 78.

Polls show that while the age gap between the two men is small, Americans worry more about Biden's age, with one survey finding that three in four people doubt his ability to last a second term.

That Trump ended his own term in office as the second-oldest president ever (Ronald Reagan was 77 at the end of his term) presents the real estate magnate with a challenge, however, in repeatedly portraying Biden as too "sleepy" to do the job.

But that hasn't stopped the Republican, who would be 82 at the end of a second term, from trying to thread that needle.

"Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s," he told NBC. "I'm not anywhere very near 80, by the way.