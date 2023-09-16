The iconic symbol of the Mevlana Museum, Türkiye's most visited museum, the Kubbe-i Hadra, or the "Green Dome," has reopened after three years and three months of restoration work.

The tomb of the 13th-century Sufi master and poet Jalaladdin Rumi is housed within the Mevlana Museum, which attracted over 1.6 million visitors in the first seven months of 2023.

The green dome, which commenced construction a year after the passing of Mevlana on December 17, 1273, was given its present shape during the reign of Suleiman I of the Ottoman Empire and consisted of 16 sliced cones adorned with turquoise tiles.

With its present form dating back to 1396, it had undergone various restoration efforts in 1698, 1798, 1816, 1835, 1912, 1949, and 1964. However, in June 2020, it underwent its most comprehensive restoration. This process removed worn and fallen tiles, revealing the original brick dome constructed during the Anatolian Seljuk period.

The Scientific Committee, based on ceramic samples from 1816 and 1835 found in the museum's archives, decided to reproduce the turquoise-toned tiles using the traditional Iznik underglaze technique. These stone tiles, produced using the Iznik-style slip technique, were handmade in Konya for the first time since 1396.

Following about 1.5 years of extensive work, the dome's covering was removed, and the dismantling of scaffolding began.