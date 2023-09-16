On his first trip to Cuba during his third term in office, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the embargo imposed by the United States on the island "illegal" and denounced the island's inclusion on the list of "state sponsors of terrorism."

"Cuba has been an advocate of fairer global governance. And to this day, it is the victim of an illegal economic embargo," Lula said in a speech opening the G77 Summit of developing nations in the capital, Havana.

"Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure. We reject Cuba's inclusion on the list of states sponsoring terrorism."

The comments were made just hours before Lula left for New York, where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly and have bilateral talks with Biden.

Former US president Donald Trump included the island nation on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, and though the Biden administration has reversed other Trump-era measures, it has so far not removed Cuba from the list.

Earlier, Cuba expressed concerns over the label and Washington's decades-old Cold War-era economic embargo against the island governed by the Communist Party of Cuba.

The 27-member European Union, the country's top trade partner, has also repeatedly rejected the trade embargo.

Cuba and critics of the economic sanctions say the embargo prevents and hampers access to food, medicine and other critical development supplies.

The Biden administration has previously said US law includes exemptions and authorisations for exports of food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods to the island.