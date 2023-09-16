Libya's deadly floods have sparked a surge of solidarity and transcended political differences in a country wracked by division ever since the 2011 revolution that overthrew long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"As soon as we heard about this awful tragedy, people began a spontaneous campaign in Tajoura to help, with no state backing at all," said Mohannad Bennour in the eastern suburb of Tripoli, the capital.

He said that since Monday, donations of "nearly 70,000 dinars [$14,409] have been sent in, more than 20,000 dinars [$4,131] on Friday alone".

"People are handing in food, cleaning and hygiene products, towels, medicine... everything necessary for babies and women, and also clothing," the 30-year-old added.

After Storm Daniel hit the east of the country on Sunday, two dams upstream from Derna burst, sending a wall of water into the wadi of dry riverbed that divides the port city of 100,000 people.

The devastation was apocalyptic. Entire neighbourhoods and those who lived there were swept into the Mediterranean.

Othman Abdeljalil, the health minister in the administration that runs eastern Libya, has put the provisional death toll at 3,166. But the final number is likely to be far higher.

Many survivors of the disaster now find themselves homeless, and those who can have left the area.

Political split

The International Organization of Migration puts the number of people in eastern Libya displaced by the floods at 38,000 — 30,000 in Derna alone.

"Getting lifesaving supplies to people and preventing a secondary health crisis is essential," Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

But getting aid to those who need it most is made more complicated by the east-west political split in Libya.

The country today has two rival governments, one in the capital Tripoli in the west, the UN-recognised government of Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, and another in the east, affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Setting their differences aside, ordinary Libyans are mobilising in the face of the tragedy. Across the country fundraising is under way, and volunteer aid workers have rushed to the disaster area.

Many of those volunteers are hoping that the sense of solidarity will last.