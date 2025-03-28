ISLAMOPHOBIA
India restricts Laylat al Qadr prayers at Kashmir's largest mosque
Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of Ramadan, falls during the last 10 nights of the holy month.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
March 28, 2025

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir barred Laylat al Qadr prayers at Jamia Masjid, the region's largest mosque, located in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, according to the mosque’s chief preacher, Umar Farooq.

"It is extremely regrettable that the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims — who, for generations, have been visiting Jamia Masjid on this night — of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay,"  Farooq said in a statement on March 27.

Decisions to prohibit prayers and similar restrictions typically come directly from the Indian government, which controls the police, while the local government elected last year has no authority over such matters.

Since 2019, when India revoked the Muslim-majority region's autonomy, Friday prayers have been largely prohibited at the historical Mughal-era mosque.

By Baba Umar
