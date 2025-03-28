Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir barred Laylat al Qadr prayers at Jamia Masjid, the region's largest mosque, located in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, according to the mosque’s chief preacher, Umar Farooq.

"It is extremely regrettable that the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims — who, for generations, have been visiting Jamia Masjid on this night — of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay," Farooq said in a statement on March 27.