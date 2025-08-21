Myanmar's ruling junta released details of its long-awaited December election on Thursday, saying the first voting phase would cover about a third of the nation's townships — despite the conflict raging around the country.

The military-led government announced this week that polls would be held in phases, starting on December 28, pushing the vote as a salve for a war that has consumed the country since the generals seized power in a 2021 coup.

But vast tracts of the country are outside its control, democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed, and a UN expert has described the election as a "fraud" to disguise continuing military rule.

The junta has yet to set a full election timetable, but a notice published in state media said the first round of voting will take place in 102 of Myanmar's 330 townships.

They include all townships in the sprawling and sparsely-populated capital Naypyidaw and around a quarter of those covering the commercial capital and largest city Yangon — home to seven million people.

But the notice, printed in the Global New Light of Myanmar, suggested more limited ambitions in areas where the military is battling myriad opponents pledging to block the vote.

Junta not in control of entire country