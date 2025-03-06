BIZTECH
2 min read
UK unfreezes assets of Syria's central bank, 23 other entities
The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Bashar al Assad in December last year.
00:00
UK unfreezes assets of Syria's central bank, 23 other entities
In February, Britain said it would adapt its Syria sanctions following the collapse of Assad's regime. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 6, 2025

Britain on Thursday unfroze the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities including banks and oil companies, reversing sanctions imposed during Bashar al Assad's regime.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

A notice posted on the British government website said entities including the central bank, the Commercial Bank of Syria and the Agricultural Cooperative Bank had been delisted and were no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Syrian Petroleum Company, Syria Trading Oil Company (SYTROL) and Overseas Petroleum Trading were also among those delisted.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria pledges to erase Assad's chemical weapons legacy

Syria's Interim President Ahmed Alsharaa has called repeatedly for the lifting of Western sanctions that were imposed to isolate Assad during the civil war.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, European Union countries suspended a range of sanctions against Syria.

Britain's foreign office did not give a reason for lifting the sanctions and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Syrian government media official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, Britain said it would adapt its Syria sanctions following the collapse of Assad's regime, while ensuring asset freezes and travel bans imposed on members of the former government remain in place.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation