The Kremlin said on Wednesday that its army's recent battlefield successes in Ukraine had bolstered its position in talks to end the fighting, as both Moscow and Kiev prepared for more negotiations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner negotiated into the early hours with Vladimir Putin but no breakthrough for a peace settlement was announced.

The Kremlin said the two sides had failed to find a "compromise" on the crucial issue of territories and that Ukraine's participation in NATO remained a "key" question in the talks.

The White House had previously voiced optimism about its plan to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II but that hope appeared to fade on Wednesday, with Moscow saying it had found parts of the plan "unacceptable".

Witkoff and Kushner brought an updated version of a US plan to end the war.

Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine gathered pace last month and Putin has said in recent days that Moscow is ready to fight on to seize the rest of the land it claims if Kiev does not surrender it.

"The progress and nature of the negotiations were influenced by the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield in recent weeks," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov — who took part in the US-Russia talks — told reporters.

"Our Russian soldiers, through their military exploits, have helped make the assessments of our foreign partners regarding the paths to a peace settlement more appropriate," he added.

Moscow insisted it was incorrect to say Putin rejected the plan in its entirety.

It also said Russia was still committed to diplomacy, despite Putin's stark warning that Moscow was prepared to fight Europe if it wanted war.

"We are still ready to meet as many times as is needed to reach a peace settlement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

'Keep fight ongoing'

The fresh talks come as NATO pledges to buy hundreds of millions of dollars worth of US arms for Kiev.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said it was positive that peace talks were ongoing but that the alliance should make sure that "Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to keep the fight going".

Russian troops have been grinding forward across the front line against outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian forces.